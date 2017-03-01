IC Bus updates PSI engine warranty

IC Bus today announced that Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) propane engines will feature a warranty of 5 years, unlimited miles—an upgrade from the previous base warranty of 5 years, 100,000 miles.

“We are excited to offer this level of coverage to our customers, and we are excited to work with our partner PSI on extending the warranty offered on their line of propane engines,” said Trish Reed, vice president & general manager, IC Bus. “This is a signal to our customers that we are committed to providing the most reliable buses in the industry with proven support from our supply partners.”

Purpose-built for the school bus industry, the CE Series with PSI propane engine is designed to provide diesel-like performance with higher torque at lower engine speeds. The high torque-low speed design greatly benefits stop-and-start applications to allow immediate acceleration after stops and greater hill climbing capability. This also eliminates excessive noise, heat and vibration associated with constant engine revving. Minimal revving reduces engine wear, oil usage and maintenance, while increasing durability and efficiency. The CE gasoline-powered school bus utilizes much of the same proven technology and engine architecture as the propane-autogas powered bus.

The new base warranty on PSI propane and gasoline engines will be 5 years, unlimited miles and will be standard on the CE Series. For more information, contact your local IC Bus dealer.

