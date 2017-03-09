IC Bus announces North American 2016 Dealer of the Year

IC Bus today announced Leonard Bus Sales as the company’s North American School Bus 2016 Dealer of the Year. The award focuses on excellence in dealership performance, as well as industry and community leadership.

“We are proud of Leonard Bus Sales for earning our top award as the 2016 IC Bus Dealer of the Year,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. “The Dealer of the Year award recognizes the energy and commitment of all the dealership’s employees, the commitment to growing their business and the recognition by customers as the dealership of choice in their market.”

Founded in 1965 by Gerald and Helen Leonard in Hancock, N.Y., Leonard Bus Sales is a third generation family-owned company and leader in the distribution and support of IC Bus. Prior to becoming an IC Bus dealer in 2001, Leonard Bus Sales began as a Blue Bird distributor serving 13 counties in eastern New York State with only six employees. Today, Leonard Bus Sales has grown and expanded to more than 200 employees with facilities across the entire state of New York. IC Bus recently recognized the dealership with its “Pursuit of Excellence” award, acknowledging Leonard Bus Sales for outstanding growth and exceptional customer service. This is the fourth time that Leonard Bus Sales has earned the “Pursuit of Excellence” award. In addition, Leonard Bus Sales has earned the Diamond Premier Dealer recognition in 2016.

“Winning the IC Bus Dealer of the Year award is a tremendous honor for our company and our people,” said Mike Leonard, president and CEO, Leonard Bus Sales. “This is a huge win for the entire Leonard Bus Sales team and a reflection of our commitment to making it easy for our school transportation partners by providing them support like our Diamond and Master Certified technicians, proprietary fleet planning tools, and one-stop-shop service and warranty support.”

Leonard Bus Sales operates four full-service facilities in Deposit, Bergen, Rome, and Saratoga Springs, N.Y. In addition, to bus sales and support, Leonard Bus Sales is an active community partner and contributes to a variety of community programs, including the Bountiful Backpack program and the Leonard Family Scholarship—a program established to assist students enrolling in a technical or college education program to help them reach their goals.

“Our dealers consistently go beyond the bus itself to provide exceptional service and support that customers demand and deserve,” Reed added. “We are proud to recognize Leonard Bus Sales for their dedication to customers and their communities throughout 2016.”

