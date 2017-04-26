IBM ranked # 1 in worldwide software-defined storage software market

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that for the third consecutive year it has been ranked the number one vendor in software-defined storage controller software according to results from International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Storage Software Qview for Q4 2016 (March, 2017).

The tracker encompasses file, object, block, and hyperconverged software-defined storage offerings. Within the report IBM ranked number one in CY2016. Software-Defined Storage Controller Software and number one in CY2016 Archiving Software.

In addition, IBM has been ranked number two overall when combining external storage systems and storage software global revenue. This combines all 2016 external storage systems revenue from IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker and all 2016 storage software revenue from the Worldwide Quarterly Storage Software Qview.

“IBM’s storage leadership is the result of our investments and strategy to help solve our clients most critical data challenges and our commitment to deliver those solutions,” said Ed Walsh, general manager, IBM Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure. “Our award-winning Spectrum Storage Suite combines a comprehensive set of data management tools with an economic advantage that can save our clients up to 40 percent in storage software costs.”

In November 2016 IBM announced new capabilities to its Spectrum Suite, which focuses on placing data where it is most advantageous within a company’s entire storage estate. In addition to software, over the past year IBM announced a wide-ranging expansion of its all-flash storage systems portfolio with solutions that deliver low latencies to quickly extract value from data, aiding in turning a company’s data into a competitive advantage. These include the extension of flash across the entire storage family of offerings: FlashSystem A9000; All-flash versions of the DS8888, 8886, and 8884; Storwize 7000F and 5030F; SAN Volume Controller (SVC); the all flash Elastic Storage Server, and all-flash versions of IBM’s converged infrastructure with Cisco the VersaStack

For more on IBM Storage, visit www.ibm.com/systems/storage.

