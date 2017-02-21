Iain Levy, VP Automotive, eyeSight confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Iain Levy, VP Automotive, eyeSight has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Iain joined eyeSight as VP Automotive Solutions after heading up the Business Development team for Mobileye. Iain is responsible for the business strategy, business development, product and solution roadmap and offering for eyeSight’s Automotive practice.

At Mobileye, Iain was the Director of Business Development, responsible for establishing and executing plans for strategic accounts, setting the market strategy and defining the goals and path forward for the business.

Prior to this, Iain was a manager in Deloitte’s consulting arm, becoming one of the youngest managers in their practice.

