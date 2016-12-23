Hyundai wins two 2016 GOOD DESIGN awards

Hyundai today announced that the Ioniq and Vision G Concept earned 2016 GOOD DESIGN Awards from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. The GOOD DESIGN awards celebrate designs that are anything but ordinary, and this marks the second consecutive year that Ioniq has received this honor.

The Hyundai Ioniq and Vision G Concept were recognized among the world’s most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs for their emphasis on design quality of the highest form, function and aesthetics. The thoughtful and innovative work by Hyundai’s design teams on these two vehicles achieved a standard beyond that of ordinary consumer products and graphics. Now in its 66th year, GOOD DESIGN is the oldest and the most prestigious design-awards program organized worldwide.

“The Chicago Athenaeum’s GOOD DESIGN program forwards the ideals of a design process that embodies product excellence and endurance and strong public identity, said Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, Museum President, GOOD DESIGN.” With wins year after year, Hyundai has shown its firm commitment to innovation and superior design embodiment through its diverse vehicle lineup.”

Ioniq is the first eco vehicle in the world to offer three distinct electrified powertrains on a single, dedicated vehicle platform – the Ioniq Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric models. The Hyundai Ioniq lineup combines award-winning design and an uncompromised driving experience with the latest in safety and convenience technologies, making it an appealing choice for a wide range of buyers. Ioniq represents an important milestone in Hyundai’s global sustainability strategy as it meets the needs of a large and growing group of drivers who require a highly efficient, low-emissions vehicle for daily use.

The Vision G Coupe Concept represents Hyundai’s inspiration for a family of premium products that promise luxury, performance and style combined with value and responsibility. These qualities are the foundation of the Hyundai brand. The definition of luxury in the auto market has always been a tug of war between performance and comfort. Today, the idea of luxury focuses more on the comfort spectrum, and Hyundai has gone to great lengths to deliver that in Vision G. The design of the Vision G Concept is attractive – both inside and out. Outside, designers fused the drama of the large coupe’s low roofline with an elegant, understated visual theme. Thoughtful innovation is represented in the innovative door technology that allows it to be opened automatically, valet-style, as the driver approaches from the rear. Inside, the cabin is a testament to simplicity, elegance, and high-quality finishes.

“Hyundai is honored to earn GOOD DESIGN Awards for its unique design concepts across a diverse segment of vehicles,” said Chris Chapman, Chief Designer, Hyundai Design Center. “Winning this award for the second consecutive year for the eco-friendly Ioniq, and the first time for a luxury coupe concept is a testament to Hyundai’s position as a leader in the ever-changing and dynamic automotive landscape.”

