Hyundai Tucson fuel cell drivers accumulate more than two million zero-emission miles by Earth Day 2017

In celebration of Earth Day 2017, Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell drivers have again surpassed an important threshold, accumulating more than two million miles on the roads and highways of both Southern and Northern California. These fuel cell CUVs have emitted only clean water vapor, and by so doing, have replaced approximately 760 tons of CO2 emissions that would have been emitted by vehicles of similar size and capability. Hyundai has delivered more than 140 Tucson Fuel Cell crossovers since its introduction as the first mass-produced fuel cell in the U.S. market in 2014.

“Breaking the two million mile consumer mileage barrier gives us greater vision into the unlimited zero-emissions potential for Hyundai’s fuel cell vehicles,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president, corporate and product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “With our growing consumer fleet of hydrogen-powered Tucson fuel cells accumulating miles and thus reducing corresponding emissions, we’re excited to help fulfill the unlimited potential for a zero-emissions hydrogen vehicle future.”

Hyundai service engineers, with permission from vehicle owners, receive periodic mileage updates from Tucson Fuel Cell vehicles in Southern California, allowing them to calculate cumulative mileage totals as needed to assess fuel cell stack maintenance status.

Tucson Fuel Cell advantages

The Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell CUV has a number of advantages over some other alternative fuels. The energy-rich hydrogen fuel provides an estimated driving range of 265 miles between fill-ups, similar to many gasoline vehicles. Further, both fuel cell driving range and vehicle performance are minimally affected by either extreme hot or cold ambient temperatures, giving owners an extra measure of peace of mind as they go about their day. Even more important for consumers transitioning from gasoline vehicles, the Tucson Fuel Cell can be refilled with hydrogen in less than five minutes, about the same time as a typical gasoline vehicle. Finally, fuel cell vehicles, due to their compact, relatively lightweight fuel cell stack design, are completely production scalable from very small to very large vehicles, such as urban-focused mini-compact cars all the way to full-size buses and trucks.

