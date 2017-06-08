Hyundai Sonata named best sedan on Parents Magazine and Edmunds list of 10 best family cars of 2017

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 7, 2017 – Among a crowded field of vehicles seeking to cater to drivers’ need to transport their loved ones, Hyundai’s 2017 Sonata has been named the Best Sedan by Parents Magazine and Edmunds on their 10thannual list of 10 Best Family Cars.



Stemming from a partnership between two of the most trusted outlets in parenting and automotive, respectively, the award recognizes 10 total vehicles pulled from various classifications to address the myriad needs of families on the road, from fuel efficiency to passenger and cargo capacity and beyond. In addition, the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe was one of only five vehicles recognized with an honorable mention by the outlets.

The Sonata was recognized for its spacious interior, as well as luxury features such as Apple CarPlay and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. When it comes to keeping families safe on the road, Sonata is loaded with safety features such as seven standard airbags, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot detection and a rear parking assistance system, among others. Sonata’s impressive list of advanced safety technology has led to an IIHS Top Safety Pick designation and an overall 5-star rating from NHTSA.

The Santa Fe, meanwhile, boasts technologies including Android Auto support and next-generation Blue Link, as well as leading standard safety features and cabin technology to make it worthy of inclusion among vehicles honored on the list.

“Family vehicles require a level of comfort and safety that accommodates and reassures everybody on board.” said Ed Hellwig, senior editor, Edmunds. “The 2017 list highlights vehicles that provide safety, performance and comfort for all members of the family, from mom and dad in the front to the small children or full grown teens in the back.”

“Vehicles being used by families today need to be more than just really safe or really comfortable; they need to deliver on multiple fronts to be entrusted with a driver’s loved ones,” said Brandon Ramirez, senior group manager, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “We developed the Sonata, Santa Fe and our other vehicles to encompass the whole picture of what drivers need, from safety and comfort to performance and efficiency. This approach is how we deliver better to our customers.”

Edmunds and Parents Magazine determine their annual 10 Best Family Cars list by examining and assessing hundreds of vehicles, curating the list to the ten models that offer the best combination of value, performance, safety and family-friendly features. In 2017, the outlets particularly noted features including both cabin and cargo space, technological offerings like infotainment and voice command, and safety features including automated emergency braking, and lane- and road-departure warning systems.

