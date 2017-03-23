Hyundai Sonata awarded Best All-Around Performance and Best Economic Performance in class by Automotive Science Group

The 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid has been recognized for class-leading performance and value by Automotive Science Group (ASG), earning their “Best All-Around Performance” honor, while the Sonata earned their “Best Economic Performance” honor in the full-size sedan category, besting 106 other models. Sonata is joined by four other models that were recognized for “Best 5 All-Around Performance” in their respective classes, including the Accent, Tucson, Santa Fe Sport and Sonata PHEV.

The organization recognized the Sonata as a market segment leader that continues to set industry standards. The accolades are the result of ASG’s annual all-around performance assessment, the Automotive Performance Index (API), which is a combined analysis of environmental, social and economic performance, including cost of ownership when considering purchase and operating costs across the first 6.5 years (or 87,594 miles) of vehicle ownership.

“In a highly competitive class, the Sonata is a stand out that provides fuel efficient technologies at a best in class value” said Colby Self, founding partner and managing director, Automotive Science Group. “Additionally, five Hyundai vehicles earned ASG’s Best 5 All-Around Performance honors, further reinforcing Hyundai’s position as a market leader.”

“The recognition by ASG is a testament to Hyundai’s commitment to all aspects of performance and providing the best possible experience for our customers,” said Brandon Ramirez, senior group manager, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “Our high marks across these measures demonstrates our drive to do better, not just in one aspect but across the board.”

ASG creates the API based on principles of ecological economics, where social, environmental and economic considerations are all equally important in determining overall value. This transdisciplinary field examines the relationship between ecological and economic systems, realizing that sustained economic activity is fully reliant on a resilient ecological system to provide natural, social and human capital. Ensuring that economic activity does not undermine the resource capacity of our natural environment requires careful considerations to ensure costs are not externalized (otherwise not accounted for) to the environment, to the labor force and to their communities.

