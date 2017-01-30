Hyundai Santa FE Sport and Sonata have been named The Car Book’s BEST BETS

The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport and Sonata were honored with The Car Book’s BEST BETS distinction. The Car Book recognizes vehicles that adequately cater to the safety and performance needs of the American car buyer.

The Car Book, the first and longest standing car buying guide, has helped consumers make educated decisions for 37 years. The Center for Auto Safety and The Car Book review the new vehicles in nine categories: crash tests, safety features, rollover, preventative maintenance, repair costs, warranty, fuel economy, complaints, and insurance.

“At Hyundai, we strive to be better,” said Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “The BEST BET recognition proves that we provide our customers with the utmost in advancements when it comes to safety and performance.”

With a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) five-star safety rating, the 2017 Santa Fe Sport provides crash protection and rollover safety exceeding what is required by Federal Law.

New safety equipment includes available:

Multi-View Camera System

Lane Departure Warning

Dynamic Bending Lights and High Beam Assist

Standard safety equipment includes:

Rearview Camera

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Traction Control System

Seven airbags, including a driver’s knee airbag

Four-wheel disc brakes and ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) with Downhill Brake Control (DBC)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) indicators for each tire

2017 HYUNDAI SONATA

The 2017 Sonata standard safety equipment includes:

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Traction Control System

A driver’s side blind-spot mirror

Seven airbags, including a driver’s knee airbag

Four-wheel disc brakes and ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with indicators for each tire.

