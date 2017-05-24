Hyundai Santa FE recognized for used car value and driver experience by CarGurus

The 2013 to 2016 model years of Hyundai’s Santa Fe have been named best used car for the Full-size Crossover/SUV in CarGurus’ first annual Best Used Car Awards. The award recognizes the best recent-year used models across seven categories and takes into account things like long-term value retention and driver satisfaction.

The Santa Fe was recognized by CarGurus as a jack of all trades, scoring well among experts reviewing the vehicle and topping competition including the Ford Expedition and Dodge Durango in expected value retention. Features including Apple CarPlay and a streamlined interface were also recognized, with CarGurus noting that the vehicle delivers comfort, technology and space for used car buyers.

“The value retention and driver-experience features of the Santa Fe really stood out to us as we considered it” said Amy Mueller, vice president of communications, CarGurus. “Our rankings are about providing used-car buyers with assurance that the vehicle they choose is worth the investment, and we definitely found that to be the case with the recent Santa Fe models.”

“Buyers looking for a used car are always going to consider the value of the vehicle first, but it’s the performance and experience of the vehicle that makes them truly see this value” said Brandon Ramirez, senior group manager, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “The Santa Fe is a perfect example of how Hyundai takes this into account so that our customers don’t just see our cars as transportation, but a viable investment in today’s car market.”

CarGurus determines the award winners based late model cars originally available for sale in the United States. Vehicle generations which include the 2013 model year are considered in their entirety when evaluating nominees. Nominees are evaluated on criteria including CarGurus users’ reviews, professional test drive reviews, and projected 12-year depreciation. The model with the highest overall score was determined to be the winner for each category.

