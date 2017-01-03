Hyundai reveals its vision for future mobility at CES 2017 – live streamed press conference

Press conference will showcase automotive manufacturer’s future technologies, autonomous driving, health care, personal mobility and eco-friendly transportation;
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 3:00 PM at Mandalay Bay / Level 3/ South Seas Ballroom F or via Live Stream
WHAT/WHY:
- During its presentation, Hyundai will reveal the latest in its Future Mobility lineup – featuring autonomous vehicles, connected car technology and robotic exoskeletons
- On January 5 – 8, Hyundai will offer demos of additional advanced technology products spanning the connected home, healthcare and self-driving vehicles (in its booth in the North Hall of the LVCC)
- Hyundai will also be participating in Pepcom where the automotive manufacturer will be debuting for the first time its latest collaboration in the connected home space
WHEN/WHERE:
Schedule of events is as follows:
Wednesday, January 4
3 p.m. – Hyundai Press Conference (Mandalay Bay, Level 3, South Seas Ballroom F)
7 p.m. – 10:30 pm – Pepcom Digital Experience (Mirage Events Center)
Thursday, January 5 – Sunday, January 8, 2017
10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Hyundai Booth Open
WHO/VISUALS:
Technology Display
Press Conference will be livestreamed – https://youtu.be/qn0bCsmMcMo
Opportunity for interviews with Hyundai executives spanning all future mobility areas of business
Interviews Available With:
Mike O’Brien – Vice President – Product, Corporate & Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.