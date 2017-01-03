Hyundai reveals its vision for future mobility at CES 2017 – live streamed press conference

Press conference will showcase automotive manufacturer’s future technologies, autonomous driving, health care, personal mobility and eco-friendly transportation;

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 3:00 PM at Mandalay Bay / Level 3/ South Seas Ballroom F or via Live Stream

WHAT/WHY:

During its presentation, Hyundai will reveal the latest in its Future Mobility lineup – featuring autonomous vehicles, connected car technology and robotic exoskeletons

On January 5 – 8, Hyundai will offer demos of additional advanced technology products spanning the connected home, healthcare and self-driving vehicles (in its booth in the North Hall of the LVCC)

Hyundai will also be participating in Pepcom where the automotive manufacturer will be debuting for the first time its latest collaboration in the connected home space

WHEN/WHERE:

Schedule of events is as follows:

Wednesday, January 4

3 p.m. – Hyundai Press Conference (Mandalay Bay, Level 3, South Seas Ballroom F)

7 p.m. – 10:30 pm – Pepcom Digital Experience (Mirage Events Center)

Thursday, January 5 – Sunday, January 8, 2017

10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Hyundai Booth Open

WHO/VISUALS:

Technology Display

Press Conference will be livestreamed – https://youtu.be/qn0bCsmMcMo

Opportunity for interviews with Hyundai executives spanning all future mobility areas of business

Interviews Available With:

Mike O’Brien – Vice President – Product, Corporate & Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America

