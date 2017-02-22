Hyundai Motor UK’s Aftersales Programme is officially the best in the business for SME car fleets

SME fleet managers looking for outstanding aftersales care should look no further than Hyundai, according to a panel of industry experts who named the company’s aftersales programme the best in the business. A judging panel for Business Car Manager magazine, an automotive industry title dedicated to helping SMEs make informed company car decisions, recognised Hyundai as providing the ‘Best SME Aftersales Programme’ to its fleet customers.

Business Car Manager’s experts identified the Hyundai’s Fleet Aftersales Charter as the most important factor in awarding the top accolade to Hyundai’s SME aftersales programme for the fourth year in succession.

Ralph Morton, Editorial Director at Business Car Manager, said: “Each year in these awards, Hyundai faces stronger opposition, but each year there is only one winner. For the fourth successive year, Hyundai has claimed the Aftersales crown such is the strength of its offering: increasingly desirable vehicles, backed up by a generous warranty, and an excellent fleet customer focused Aftersales Programme that takes care of the vehicles in-life for SMEs.

“If your business runs a Hyundai already, you’ll know all about it; if you don’t, then it’s about time you took a closer look to see how your business could benefit.”

Hyundai’s industry-leading Fleet Aftersales Charter aims to deliver a consistently outstanding experience for SME fleet customers. The Charter sets out transparent pricing and processes, aims to make aftersales services easier to use, and helps to reduce the cost of ownership for fleets.

SMEs can save money with Hyundai’s fleet aftersales service, benefitting from hourly labour rates that are capped at £60 (+VAT), a 27% discount on MoT costs, and a 10% discount on parts and accessories. Aftersales services are also easier and quicker to access, with a guaranteed service appointment within 48 hours – or within five days where a courtesy car is required. A ‘Fleet Response’ service for accredited Hyundai fleet vehicles means that company car drivers are supported whenever there is a risk to onward mobility. The brand sets a target time of 60 minutes to either diagnose the problem or provide alternative onward transportation.

Hyundai’s commitment to help fleets run their cars as cost-effectively as possible extends to making sure that visits to a dealership for servicing are as convenient as possible. Free Wi-Fi and refreshments are provided with ‘hot-desk’ facilities for business users who wish to wait on site, plus their car is always returned freshly washed and vacuumed following servicing or repairs.

Additional benefits of choosing Hyundai’s company cars include the company’s acclaimed 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, roadside assistance and vehicle health checks as standard, further helping to keep costs low for SMEs.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor UK said: “We have always said that our Fleet Aftersales Programme is the best in the business, and this recognition from Business Car Manager proves the point. This is the fourth year in a row that our programme has won this industry award, which highlights our commitment to delivering consistently outstanding customer care. Hyundai works closely with its dealer network to ensure we continue to deliver the best experience for our small- and medium-sized business customers, helping them to achieve the greatest efficiency in their company fleet.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.