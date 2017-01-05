Hyundai Motor UK records another record sales year

Hyundai Motor UK today announced that in 2016, it sold 92,510 vehicles, a year-on-year rise of 4.8 percent and the 8th consecutive year of growth.

2016 continued to produce growth in both the retail and fleet markets, with figures of 8.2 percent and 1.9 percent respectively. In the fleet and business sector, the IONIQ Electric and Hybrid have proved their position in the range with over 80% of registrations achieved in this section of the market.

In its first full year of sales, Tucson secured the top selling model spot, accounting for nearly 28% of all Hyundai Motor UK sales. The i10 continues to be extremely popular with buyers, with over 25% of sales down to the multi award winning city car. The i20 benefitted from a strong sales campaign in 2016 and as a result achieved over 17% of Hyundai Motor UK’s sales, enough to secure third place in the overall rankings.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor UK, commented: “2016 was a very significant year for Hyundai Motor UK, with both retail and fleet areas performing very strongly in a market that has been extremely challenging. This performance demonstrates the continuing appeal of Hyundai Motor vehicles to a broadening customer base and provides a strong basis for what will be an exciting new year with the next phase of our Brand’s development”.

In 2017, Hyundai Motor will launch New i10 and New Generation i30. Both will go on sale in the first quarter of this year. IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid and the eagerly-awaited i30 N along with other significant models will all play a part in next year’s success story.

