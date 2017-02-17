Hyundai Motor Shows first impression of new generation i30 Wagon

This year’s Geneva International Motor Show will be the stage for the unveiling of the New Generation Hyundai i30 Wagon. The new member of the i30 family maintains the timeless design of its five-door sibling, adding elegance and versatility in its bodystyle.

“The New Generation i30 Wagon speaks the language of the i30 family in terms of design, and it carries the new Hyundai family identity – the Cascading Grille,” explains Thomas Bürkle, Chief Designer at Hyundai Design Centre Europe. “The tapering roofline and the dynamic proportions give the Wagon an almost coupé-like silhouette. The sleek and dynamic profile is further emphasised by a rich chrome frame surrounding the side windows.”

The New Generation i30 Wagon will celebrate its world premiere at the Hyundai press conference at the Geneva International Motor Show, taking place on 7 March at 8:15 am (CET).

