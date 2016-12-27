Hyundai Motor to showcase vision for future mobility at 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

Hyundai Motor will showcase its vision for future mobility at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, from January 5 to 8, 2017. The Hyundai Motor booth is set to host a range of innovative technologies that focus on intelligent autonomous driving and advanced, hyper-connectivity solutions that will link cars to customer’s lives.

Autonomous IONIQ models will operate on test routes in the boulevards around CES, while inside visitors can experience a driverless journey via immersive Virtual Reality simulators. The IONIQ Hybrid on display will reveal enhancements to further its reputation as one of the world’s most fuel efficient cars, and a new Micro Mobility concept, integrated with the IONIQ Electric, will showcase the future of first- and last-mile mobility.

Hyundai Motor will also present an interactive experience to demonstrate how its hyper-connected car platform, developed with leading global IT company Cisco, will be central to making tomorrow’s lifestyles even more convenient. Hyundai Motor’s caring ‘Mobility Vision’ concept shows how Smart House and Connected Car technologies will blur the lines between mobility, and living and working spaces.

Other technologies at the Show booth represent Hyundai Motor’s focus on the wellbeing of its customers. The Healthcare Cockpit connects car and driver to boost productivity or relaxation when travelling. Meanwhile the company’s range of advanced wearable exoskeletons show its commitment to social responsibility, offering a new freedom of mobility to customers who require physical support for lifting or repetitive work, plus assisting members of society whose mobility is restricted.

Hyundai Motor’s CES 2017 press conference takes place on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 15:00 at Mandalay Bay Hotel, Level 3, South Seas Ballroom F.

