Hyundai Motor America to showcase Ioniq Hybrid and Electric vehicles, new Elantra Sport and other popular models at Detroit International Auto Show

For Hyundai Motor America, the 2017 auto show season marks the beginning of an exciting new era, beginning with the Detroit International Auto Show. Hyundai is showcasing three new eco-focused models: the 2017 Ioniq Electric, Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid Electric, in addition to the Elantra Sport released in the fall of 2016. The Ioniq Hybrid and Electric will be available to consumers in the first quarter of 2017 and the Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid will be available in the third quarter of 2017.

“IONIQ will attract an entirely new group of eco- and efficiency-oriented buyers in the U.S. market,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president of Corporate, Product and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. “With outstanding powertrain flexibility, design, connectivity, and advanced technologies, IONIQ meets the needs of a large and growing group of buyers needing a highly efficient, low-emissions vehicle without compromise to their daily lifestyles.”

Further, with the NFL playoffs in full swing, Hyundai is proud of our second year as an official sponsor of the National Football League. We will again be leveraging this exciting sponsorship by offering NAIAS attendees the opportunity to win sweepstakes prizes and engage in several in-booth activations. Topping everything off will be the chance for attendees to win a new 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited. Our planned vehicle list, including specialty vehicles and feature vehicles, for the NAIAS show is indicated below:

Feature Vehicles: 2017 Ioniq Electric, 2017 Ioniq Hybrid Electric Vehicle and 2017 Elantra Sport

Production Vehicles: 2017 Accent, Azera, Elantra, Elantra GT, Santa Fe Sport, Santa Fe, Sonata 2.0 T, Sonata Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson and Veloster Turbo

Specialty Vehicles: 2016 Santa Fe NFL Wrap, 2017 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and 2017 Ioniq Autonomous Vehicle

For available information on our feature vehicles, please visit: http://www.HyundaiNews.com/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.