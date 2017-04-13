Hyundai makes remote services standard on IONIQ and Blue Link-equipped 2018 models

Remote door lock, Remote Start with Climate Control and the Monthly Vehicle Health Report are among the Blue Link services Hyundai Motor America will make standard via smartphone, smartwatch and Amazon Alexa for three years.

Hyundai Motor America announced the updated standard services packages for Blue Link-equipped 2018 Hyundai vehicles and 2017 IONIQ models. The rollout of the standard services will begin with the launch of the 2018 Elantra GT, Santa Fe Sport and redesigned 2018 Sonata models. The redesigned 2018 Sonata debuted at the New York International Auto Show today. In addition, Hyundai has also enhanced the Blue Link Remote Start with Climate Control feature to include control of the rear defroster and heated side mirrors for 2018 Elantra GT and Sonata.

“Remote start has always been our most popular remote service,” said Manish Mehrotra, director, digital business planning and connected operations, Hyundai Motor America. “Hyundai owners request more than one million remote starts a month during the winter and perform more than a million remote locks annually. Our customers love to be connected, so improving their value and overall experience at no additional cost maintains our commitment to do better.”

Hyundai is going above and beyond the competition by making key Blue Link safety and security features like Automatic Collision Notification, SOS Emergency Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery standard to subscribers. These important features include immediate access to the Blue Link Emergency Response Center in the event of an accident, faster connection to emergency services and 24/7, 365 days/year access to emergency assistance via the dedicated SOS button. Blue Link can also assist the police in locating and recovering an owner’s stolen car.

In addition to making the current features standard, Hyundai will tackle the inconvenience of outdated map software by offering free downloads to maintain up-to-date navigation programming on the system’s SD card via the MyHyundai website. The complimentary updates also will be available for three years as part of the Guidance Package.

The complete set of standard features included are:

Connected Care Package Automatic Collision Notification SOS Emergency Assistance Monthly Vehicle Health Report Automatic Diagnostic Trouble Code Notification Service Link Maintenance Reminder Driving Information On-Demand Diagnostics Enhanced Roadside Assistance Blue Link Mobile App now with Charge Management for electric and PHEV models

Remote Package – Most features can be activated via Amazon Alexa skill, smartphone app or smartwatch Remote Door Lock / Unlock Remote Horn and Lights Remote Start with Climate Control (Requires push button start) Car Finder Stolen Vehicle Recovery Stolen Vehicle Slowdown Stolen Vehicle Immobilization Alarm Notification Curfew Alert Geo-Fence Speed Alert Valet Alert

Guidance Package – Requires Onboard Navigation Multimedia and Navigation Updates (Provides complimentary map updates) Destination Search Powered by Google Destination Send-to-Car by Google



