Hyundai i10 honoured as the ‘unbeatable’ city car for fleets

The Hyundai i10 has been named as the ‘Best City Car’ in the 2017 Fleet World Honours, recognising it as ‘the car to beat’ for fleet operators. The prestigious awards highlight vehicles that offer the best value, comfort and refinement expected by business drivers.

A panel of judges from Fleet World, an industry title read globally by senior-level fleet decision makers, recognised the i10 as providing an unbeatable combination of superb practicality, generous equipment levels and low running costs. Revisions to the car in 2016 strengthened its offer to fleets, with improved connectivity, safety and comfort.

Fleet World’s Editor, Alex Grant, said: “City cars are a tough product to get right, and the i10 delivers effortlessly. A subtle refresh last year bolstered an already strong offer with the latest connectivity and safety technology, improved comfort and a sharper drive too. It means this continues to be the product to beat.”

The i10 offers fleet users a choice of seven trim levels and two refined and efficient petrol engines. The highly efficient 1.0 Blue Drive model boasts combined fuel economy of 65.7mpg and just 98g/km CO2 emissions – giving it a highly competitive 16% BIK banding. Standard equipment levels are generous for business drivers, while the mid- and high-specification models feature ‘big car’ technology such as cruise control, a heated leather steering wheel and front seats, keyless entry and start, and full automatic climate control.

Hyundai’s commitment to deliver the best service for fleet operators is reinforced by its provision of exceptionally cost-effective and convenient aftersales care. Its industry-leading Fleet Aftersales Charter delivers a consistently outstanding experience for fleet customers, setting out transparent pricing and processes, making services easier to use, and helping to reduce the cost of ownership. Business users who visit a dealership receive free Wi-Fi access and refreshments as well as ‘hot-desk’ facilities for those who wish to wait on site.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor UK, said, “It’s the second year in a row that the i10 has been recognised by Fleet World as offering an unbeatable proposition in its class. This is testament to Hyundai’s efforts in maintaining i10’s outstanding practicality and low running costs, while improving levels of comfort, safety and in-car technology. We are always looking for ways to add value for our business customers, and our award-winning cars are fully supported by an outstanding aftersales offer, not to mention our acclaimed 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty.”

