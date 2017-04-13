Hyundai announces Blue Link Agent for the Google Assistant

Hyundai’s Blue Link Agent for the Google Assistant, demonstrated at Pepcom’s Digital Experience prior to the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is now available for use by Hyundai owners. The announcement was made during a press conference at the New York International Auto Show today.

The Blue Link Agent for the Google Assistant allows control of various functions of a Hyundai vehicle with simple voice commands. These commands can include “Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to start my Santa Fe and set the temperature to 82 degrees, “Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to send the address of the Empire State Building to my Sonata”, and “Ok Google, ask Blue Link to unlock my car”.

To make these voice-activated features available to even more Hyundai owners, Blue Link Connected Care, Remote and Guidance packages are now free for three years on all 2018 Hyundai models and the 2017 IONIQ lineup. This announcement was also made at the New York International Auto Show today.

“We continue to lead the industry with these better customer-focused integrations,” said Manish Mehrotra, director, digital business planning and connected operations, Hyundai Motor America. “With the advent of Google Assistant’s capabilities, we want to provide Hyundai owners with the comfort of remote starting their car on a hot summer afternoon or the security of remotely locking their Sonata Hybrid while it’s parked in the garage at the end of a long day.”

Google Home is a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant that can provide real-time answers, activate streaming music services, smart home devices, and now, cars.

Blue Link brings seamless connectivity directly into Hyundai cars with technologies including Remote Start with Climate Control, Destination Search powered by Google, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link services can be easily accessed from the buttons on the rearview mirror and center stack, the web or via the Blue Link owners’ smartphone app. In addition to the action on the Google Assistant, some of these features can also be controlled via the latest Android Wear and Apple Watch smartwatch offerings.

How It Works

To send commands to the Hyundai Vehicles via the Google Assistant on Google Home, engineers developed a way to link a customer’s Blue Link Account with the Google Assistant voice activated services. Once a customer has successfully linked his or her account, Remote Service commands will only be sent to Hyundai vehicles after the Google Assistant prompts owners for their Blue Link Personal Identification Number (PIN).

Examples of Exchanges between Google Home and Hyundai Blue Link

Example User Statement to Google Assistant Example Google Assistant’s Response to User “Ok Google, tell Blue Link to send the address of the nearest Starbucks to my Santa Fe.” “The address I found for the nearest Starbucks is 350 Fifth Ave, New York, New York. Would you like to send it to your blue Santa Fe?” Yes. “A request to send point of interest has been sent.”

“Ok Google, what is the weather like today?” “Today’s forecast for Ann Arbor is 38 degrees with rain and snow.” “Ok Google, ask Blue Link to Start my Tucson and set the temperature to 75 degrees.” “To remote start and set climate control of your black Tucson to 75 degrees, please say your Blue Link PIN. Or, say cancel.” “9115.” “A request to remote start and set climate control has been sent.”

“Ok Google, tell Blue Link to start charging my IONIQ” “To remote start charging your gray IONIQ, please say your Blue Link PIN. Or, say cancel.” “1978.” “A request to remote charge has been sent.”

Blue Link action on Google Home demonstration features include:

Sending a destination to the car’s navigation system

Remote horn/lights

Start and stop charging of Hyundai electric and plug-in vehicles

Remote Start with Climate Control

Remote Lock

Remote Unlock

