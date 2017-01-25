Hyundai adds Value Edition to the Veloster line up

As one of Kelley Blue Book’s “10 Coolest Cars under $18,000” in 2016, a new Value Edition comes to the hippest small car on the market for the 2017 model year. At just $21,350 the Veloster Value Edition with a standard 6-speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission delivers $950 in value savings and includes several desirable features.

2017 Hyundai Veloster Value Edition includes:

18-inch alloy wheels with 225/40 R18 tires

Panoramic Sunroof

Proximity key with push button start

7-inch Navigation system including Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

Automatic climate control

Blue Link Connected Car System

Blue Link Remote Start

Premium Dimension audio system, with 8 speakers, external amp and subwoofer

“The Value Edition epitomizes our desire to provide consumers more for less,” said Mike Evanoff, Product Planning Manager. “These are amongst the most sought after options in a car, in one convenient value savings package.”

This new trim level bolsters an already solid Veloster line-up which starts at just $18,100.

FIESTY ENGINES, FRIENDLY TRANSMISSION CHOICES

Thrust comes from a 1.6-liter, Gasoline Direct Injection, Dual Overhead Cam, 16-valve, inline-4 engine, but you choose whether or not it also includes a turbocharger. The naturally aspirated unit produces a healthy 132 peak horsepower at 6300 rpm and 120 pound-feet of torque at 4850 rpm. Adding the twin-scroll turbo to the stainless-steel, integrated exhaust-manifold increases peak horsepower to a potent 201 at 6000 rpm and torque to 195 pound-feet at just 1750 rpm, and maintains the pull all the way through 4500. No matter the engine, choose between a six-speed manual or dual-clutch transmission, six-speed for naturally aspirated motors, turbos get seven speeds.

THREE DOORS AND A HATCH

Sixty-five percent of the Veloster’s structure is made from high-strength steel. This benefits everything from ride to road noise. It also makes an excellent foundation for a sport-tuned suspension. For even more control, the Veloster Turbo features brake-based torque vectoring to mitigate understeer and enhance its already impressive turn-on-a-dime nature. With a driver’s door, front and rear passenger doors, and capacious 15.5 cubic-feet of cargo space underneath the hatch, the Veloster offers both utility and excitement in a sharply styled package.

SAFETY

Great safety equipment come standard on every Veloster, including a NHTSA 5-star safety rating. Active safety comes from six airbags(two up front, as well as driver and passenger side and curtain airbags) along with front seatbelt pre-tensioners that hold folks tight rounding out the features. Passive safety comes from Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control (TC), Anti-lock Brakes (ABS), as well as a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Daytime Running Lights (DRL). That’s a lot of initials and a lot of ways to avoid an incident from ever occurring.

FOUR ON THE SHOWROOM FLOOR

Whether you choose a well-equipped standard car, opt for the Value Edition, or add forced induction to the mix with either the Veloster Turbo or R-Spec, it doesn’t matter, you receive great value. You chose style, class, and practicality. You chose cool.

