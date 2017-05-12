Horvat succeeds Oswald as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BASF SE

Sinischa Horvat succeeds Robert Oswald as an elected alternative member of the Supervisory Board of BASF SE, and has been elected as Vice Chairman of the Board. Oswald retired from the Supervisory Board following today’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Horvat is Chairman of the Works Council of BASF SE and of the BASF Group Works Council. He joined BASF in 1993 as an apprentice and has been a member of the Works Council since 2002. Oswald had been an employee representative in the Supervisory Board since 2000 and became Vice Chairman in 2003.

