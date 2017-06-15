Honeywell Turbos Boost The Top 2017 Teams For 24 Hours Of Le Mans Race

Honeywell, the leading global developer of automotive turbochargers, is once again supplying a range of turbo technologies to two of the world’s leading endurance teams at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. Honeywell will boost the Porsche and Toyota factory teams; the top Le Mans Prototype 1 (LMP1) contenders using cutting edge hybrid powertrains. To this day, Honeywell has proven itself as a contributor to the past 17 LMP1 champions and several entrants in other Le Mans categories.

Additionally, Honeywell will be providing its turbocharging technology to the Ford factory team in the Le Mans Grand Touring Endurance (GTE) category. Based upon the newly redesigned Ford GT supercar, four Ford GT race cars will compete against other established manufacturers in the class, which highlights vehicles available for public sale and production engine components tweaked and optimized for the race track.

“Honeywell competes in several race series around the world, but Le Mans is a truly unique challenge – not only for the drivers and cars, but for our engineers and technology as well,” said Honeywell Transportation Systems Chief Technology Officer Craig Balis. “Our dedicated teams of engineers work directly with race crews to provide the latest turbocharging technology to meet the extreme challenges of performance, efficiency and endurance through close collaboration on engine and turbo optimization. Motorsport, particularly the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, is the proving ground for our new and emerging technologies – and a preview for technologies our consumers will see on roads in the near future.”

Honeywell Technologies at Le Mans in 2017

Porsche 919 Hybrid

Honeywell was part of Team Porsche’s 18th overall win in 2016 and the team’s new lap record in 2015; it provided its new gasoline DualBoost™ turbo technology with all-new compressor and turbine aerodynamics. Honeywell’s gasoline DualBoost technology follows its award-winning diesel DualBoost passenger vehicle program to meet the unique challenges of a gasoline powertrain. Gasoline DualBoost technology provides 20 to 30 percent better transient response for improved acceleration out of corners and more steady state engine power from higher turbine efficiency. This is achieved in an overall lighter weight package that is 10 to 20 percent smaller than an equivalent standard gasoline turbo.

Toyota TS050 HYBRID

Toyota’s TS050 HYBRID recently made the switch from naturally aspirated to forced induction with a 2.4L twin-turbo, direct injection V6 gas engine paired with a hybrid system. The team’s new direction to turbocharging is better suited to FIA World Endurance Championship rules, which limit fuel delivery to the engine. Honeywell’s approach facilitates technology transfer from race cars to road cars. The smooth power generation and responsiveness of the ultra-lightweight Honeywell gas turbochargers helped the Toyota team with improved drivability and throttle response, providing greater feel for the drivers. The new powertrain adds different cooling and packaging demands, including an updated transmission to handle the significant increase in torque from the turbocharged engine.

Ford GT

The Ford GT is back again in the GTE category with a 3.6L twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 with Honeywell turbochargers. All four Ford entries will be running a reliable and powerful version of Honeywell’s lightweight and award-winning ball-bearing turbo technology. With state-of-the-art aerodynamics, lightweight carbon fiber construction and a powerful and efficient Ford EcoBoost engine, the turbo is custom engineered for the constant high temperatures and boost pressures encountered on the race track.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans race begins on June 17, 2017. Cars will cover more than 3,300 miles in a 24-hour period and will spend 75 percent of the race at full throttle. With each of the circuit’s 38 turns, the ability to get back to full power is the key at corners like Tertre Rouge, which leads to the 215-mph Mulsanne Straight, and again at the Mulsanne Corner, where drivers slow to 70 mph to negotiate the sharp 90-degree turn that leads to the challenging Indianapolisand Arnage sections of the track.

