Honeywell showcasing its transportation technology future at Vienna International Motor Symposium

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) is showcasing at the Vienna International Motor Symposium 2017 its latest gasoline and diesel turbocharger technology alongside its electric boosting and automotive software solutions that are all helping auto-makers to reduce emissions, increase fuel economy and improve performance.

Honeywell’s most recent innovation is helping launch a new generation of fuel efficient gasoline vehicles in Europe this year by applying its leading variable geometry diesel technology to gasoline engines providing improved performance and fuel economy. In addition, Honeywell is also displaying a new two-stage diesel engine turbocharger featuring a combination of a variable geometry and wastegate turbochargers for increased performance across the whole engine map.

Honeywell Transportation Systems leverages the expertise of Honeywell Aerospace to apply some of its experience with high temperature gasoline applications, enhanced aerodynamics and coatings and materials to automotive standards.

Future powertrain solutions are also on display as Honeywell displays its TwoStage Electric Compressor application for fuel cells. Honeywell is drawing upon its engineering competencies in the automotive and aerospace industries to advance this technology even further to providing sustainable, zero-emissions transportation.

New Gasoline and Diesel Technology

On display in Vienna will be Honeywell’s Gasoline VNT Turbocharger, which features a variable geometry turbine stage rather than a typical wastegate valve to help achieve better fuel economy. Designed to work in tandem with a combustion phasing technology known as the Miller cycle, this turbo takes on more work and allows greater thermal efficiency in the engine. This results in improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions at nearly all engine speeds.

Honeywell has applied the performance-enhancing VNT technology to nearly 70 million turbos used with diesel engines during the past three decades. It is an industry first to apply VNT technology for the higher-temperature gasoline engine environment – suitable for high-production volume passenger vehicles – without resorting to expensive exotic materials.

Honeywell developed its latest VNT turbocharger for the Volkswagen Group’s 1.5L gasoline engine to be used in various VW and Audi models. In its most recent benchmarking study, industry analyst FEV Group GmbH determined that the carbon dioxide emissions (108g/km) for a 1,250 kg vehicle with Honeywell’s technology represents best-in-class performance for the industry in 2017.

Honeywell is also displaying its newest two-stage turbo system for diesel engines combining its fifth generation VNT technology and electric actuation with a second wastegate turbo in an overall compact package. Aimed at passenger cars in the mid-size diesel engine range, this technology helps improve engine power density by 17 percent and drivability with 10 percent better low-end torque and improved acceleration. The turbo also helps improve engine emissions with a 10 to 20 percent reduction in NOx and 10 percent reduction in CO2 emissions in real world driving conditions.

Electric Products

Honeywell is bringing a look into the future to its display, with examples of electric boosting products that can help provide additional benefits for automakers to use in improving performance and meeting regulatory targets. These include:

· E-Turbo – The addition of an electric motor with traditional turbocharger into a single unit to improve packaging and cost while also returning excess energy to the vehicle to help power an advanced electrical system. It can help improve acceleration by 15-30 percent across various speeds, fuel economy by 10-15 percent and NOx emissions by 20 percent.

· TwoStage Electric Compressor for Fuel Cell – Honeywell’s unique design has helped reduce the size of earlier hydrogen fuel cells by 40 percent while supplying constant power ratings far above previous industry generations. Honeywell has drawn upon its engineering competencies in the aerospace industries to introduce oil-free air bearings into this electronic boosting device that are already being used by Honda Motor Co. for its hydrogen-powered Clarity Fuel Cell vehicle.

According to Honeywell’s most recent Turbo Forecast, these solutions will continue to grow in demand as electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to grow globally from a total of 3 million vehicles sold in 2016 to a total of 16 million sold annually by 2021. Within the electrified category, mild hybrids are expected to account for 46 percent of the mix, full hybrids will account for 40 percent; and pure electric vehicles will be most of the remaining 14 percent. Honeywell estimates 70 percent of all mild hybrid vehicles will have a turbo or multiple turbo systems (mechanical and electric).

Software

Honeywell will also offer a demo of three software initiatives aimed at diagnostics and prognostics of vehicle condition, automotive cyber security and calibration of vehicle powertrains.

· Integrated Vehicle Health Management – IVHM is the next-generation of vehicle diagnostics, helping define root causes for malfunctions and reducing unnecessary replacement costs and maintenance time.

· Cyber security – Honeywell’s extensive experience in cyber security in the aerospace industry provides a more comprehensive protecting solution for automotive manufacturers. Its solution detects hacker intrusion and uses multi-sourced data to judge the reliability of signals which can be off-loaded from the vehicle to an operation center for automated and human analysis.

· OnRAMP – Honeywell’s OnRAMP Design Suite for powertrain controls provides unique technologies for gas control, virtual sensors, hybrid control and battery management. Virtual software sensors replace hardware to reduce cost and increase efficiency.

Executive Quotes

“Our Honeywell Transportation Systems global manufacturing footprint and supply base capabilities allow us to successfully respond to our customer’s needs with high flexibility for global and local platforms. Our unique automotive, aerospace and automation expertise allows us to innovate differentiated solutions for conventional powertrains as well as electric boosting and automotive software.

“Honeywell has an in-depth experience in connected software solutions. We can leverage more than 30 years of proven Honeywell software experience in Aerospace, critical industrial infrastructure and home and building industries to develop and customize connected software offerings for the automotive industry. We integrate agile development, big data and connectivity and provide innovative solutions for powertrain controls, cyber security and predictive vehicle diagnostics.

“Integrated Vehicle Health Management could contribute to a 50 percent reduction of unnecessary repairs and costs while optimizing planned vehicle maintenance and reducing the time a vehicle is not usable. And, our industry leading cyber security solutions handle the in-vehicle threat analysis as well as the delivery from the vehicle to an operations center for both automated and human analysis.”

- Pierre Barthelet, Honeywell Transportation Systems Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Honeywell Transportation Systems will be displaying its automotive solutions and conducting demo stand tours at its booth in the outside display area at Vienna.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.