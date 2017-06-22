Honeywell to release second quarter financial results and hold its investor conference call on friday, July 21

Honeywell will issue its second quarter financial results before the opening of The New York Stock Exchange on Friday, July 21. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, please dial (800) 263-0877 (domestic) or (719) 457-1036 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 9:30 a.m. EDT start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Honeywell’s second quarter 2017 earnings call or provide the conference code HON2Q17. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 1:30 p.m. EDT, July 21, until 1:30 p.m. EDT, July 28, by dialing (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international). The access code is 8469822.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

