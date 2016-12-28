Honda sets monthly production records for Worldwide, Overseas, in North America, Asia and China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japanese domestic sales, and export results for the month of November 2016.

Production in Japan for the month of November 2016 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since September 2016).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since August 2016), setting record high production for the month of November. This includes record high production for the month of November in North America, Asia and China.

Production worldwide experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since August 2016).

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of November 2016 experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since September 2016).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since September 2016).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since October 2016).

<Vehicle registrations – excluding mini-vehicles>

FREED was the industry’s fifth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of November 2016 with sales of 10,445 units. Fit was the industry’s ninth best-selling car with sales of 6,333 units.

<Mini vehicles – under 660cc>

N-BOX was the industry’s Top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of November 2016 with sales of 14,814 units. N-WGN was the industry’s fifth best-selling car with sales of 6,736 units.

Total exports from Japan for the month of November 2016 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 17th month (since June 2015).

