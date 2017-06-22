Honda NSX engine is the best newcomer at International Engine of the Year awards 2017

Honda’s 3.5-litre gasoline-electric V6 hybrid powertrain has won the ‘Best New Engine’ title at the 2017 International Engine of the Year Awards. The awards, presented by Engine Technology International magazine, are now in their 19th year and are judged by a panel of experts from around the world.

Engines were judged on characteristics including performance, noise, driveability, fuel economy and smoothness. Honda’s NSX powertrain was named as the winner of the the ‘Best New Engine’ accolade.

The overarching aim of the Honda NSX powertrain development programme was to create the most advanced high performance power unit in the world. Honda set out to produce an engine with the best possible performance, but which was also easy to enjoy and control.

One of the most significant challenges in the development programme was the integration of electric drive elements to create a truly high-performance hybrid vehicle. The result is an engine with instantaneous torque response, where the electric motors are used to enhance every element of the car’s dynamic capabilities.

Hayashi-san, Honda R&D Europe President, said: “It is a great honour to receive this award. The NSX was developed as the pinnacle product of the Honda Motor Company, demonstrating Honda’s passion and commitment to providing a New Sports eXperience. We are delighted that the NSX has been evaluated so highly, and that it has won the award for the ‘Best New Engine’ of 2017.”

The International Engine of the Year Awards consist of eight class categories. To qualify for inclusion, an engine must have appeared in a passenger car that was on sale in more than one country as of June 2017.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.