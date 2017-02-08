Honda CR-V, HR-V and Fit receive “2017 Best Cars for the Money” award from U.S. News & World Report

Three 2017 Honda models, the CR-V, HR-V and Fit, were named as 2017 Best Cars for the Money by U.S. News & World Report. The 2017 Honda CR-V topped the bill in the Compact SUV category, the HR-V retained its top position in the Subcompact SUV category, that it also won last year, and the Fit took first place in the Subcompact Car segment, which marks the third year in a row it has won. To determine the winners, U.S. News & World Report rates vehicles according to which offers the best combination of long-term value and quality within their respective categories based on safety performance, reliability, a consensus of industry experts’ opinions and a combination of a vehicle’s five-year total cost of ownership and the average price paid for the vehicle.

