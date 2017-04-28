HONDA: Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal Year and the Fiscal 4th Quarter ended March 31, 2017

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year and the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Consolidated operating profit for the fiscal year (April 1, 2016 through March 31, 2017) amounted to 840.7 billion yen, an increase of 67.0% compared to the previous fiscal year, due to profit-increasing factors such as an increase in unit sales due to the positive effect of new model introductions, a reduction of selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses that include quality-related expenses, cost reduction efforts and the positive effect of pension accounting. This was despite profit-reducing factors such as unfavorable currency effects and an increase in research and development (R&D) expenses. Consolidated profit for the fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 616.5 billion yen, an increase of 79.0% compared to the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated operating profit for the fiscal fourth quarter (January 1, 2017 through March 31, 2017) amounted to 138.1 billion yen, an increase of 201.9 billion yen compared to the same period last year, due to profit-increasing factors such as a reduction of SG&A expenses that include quality-related expenses and cost reduction efforts. This was despite profit-reducing factors such as unfavorable currency effects and an increase in R&D expenses.

The quarterly dividend for the fiscal fourth quarter will be 24 yen per share, an increase of 2 yen per share compared to the same period last year. The total dividends to be paid for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 are planned to be 92 yen per share, an increase of 4 yen per share compared to the previous fiscal year. The year-end dividends are matters to be resolved at the general shareholders’ meeting.