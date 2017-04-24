Honda Civic bests competition to win “Best Compact Car of 2017” in Cars.com Compact Car Challenge

Competing against seven other vehicles in its segment, the 2017 Civic rose to the top in the Cars.com Compact Car Challenge by being named Best Compact Car of 2017. The Cars.com experts lauded the Civic for class-above style, quality, attention to detail and feature content.

To be considered for the Cars.com Compact Car Challenge, vehicles were required to cost less than $23,000 with destination fee, have an EPA combined fuel economy rating of at least 31 mph with an automatic transmission and an interior volume of over 91 cubic feet.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.