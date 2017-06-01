Holden commits 20 cars to its partnership with the Leukaemia Foundation’s patient transport program

Today, Holden unveiled an additional three cars to be provided to the Leukaemia Foundation to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of Patient Transport Program.

Over the past 15 years, the Patient Transport vehicles have travelled more than 5.6 million kilometres and transported over 55,000 passengers undergoing cancer treatment. The three cars unveiled today will assist 160 more patients per year and take the fleet to a total of 20 cars.

Holden Director of Communications, Sean Poppitt said, “Holden is proud of its 15-year partnership with the Leukaemia Foundation supporting their Patient Transport Program, and we’re delighted to be able to provide a further three vehicles today to bring the total up to 20 Holden patient transport vehicles on the road.”

“With the addition of these vehicles, this program can extend its reach even further, transporting even more blood cancer patients to life-saving treatment”, Mr Poppitt said.

Leukaemia Foundation CEO, Bill Petch said the stress of finding reliable transport to meet medical appointments among those facing blood cancer shouldn’t be underestimated.

“The reality for many Victorians diagnosed with blood cancer is a desperate dash to the city for life-saving treatment. They often find themselves in an unfamiliar place without a car or forced to navigate confusing city streets and heavy traffic looking for hospitals and parking”, Mr Petch said.

“That’s why Holden’s support is so critically important. They’re providing the vehicles that will help the Leukaemia Foundation drive people to the doctors and nurses and medicines that will save their life”, he said.

“I’d like to thank Holden for their ongoing support and providing three more cars that will soon be on the road with our trained volunteer drivers helping more Aussie families beat their blood cancer”, Mr Petch said.

