Hino Trucks adds dealers to Certified Ultimate network

Hino Trucks is proud to introduce the latest group of dealers that have been selected as “Certified Ultimate”, Hino’s dealer excellence program. From new products and services to training and dealership presentation, Certified Ultimate Dealerships are setting a new benchmark in the industry. Hino customers can expect an Ultimate Ownership Experience that delivers higher standards at every touch-point throughout the lifecycle of product ownership at these locations.

To be considered for certification these dealers are exceeding exceptional performance goals and are fulfilling stringent customer total support requirements in the areas of Facilities, Business Processes and Personnel Training. The locations below have gone through the extensive process of certification and now join our current group of seven Hino Trucks’ Certified Ultimate dealerships.

Tim Matheny, President of Matheny Motors had this to say about being selected, “The Matheny Hino Team is excited to become a Hino Certified Ultimate Dealer. As a Certified Ultimate Dealer, extensive training and additional standards for our parts, sales and service department allows our employees to be more engaged and invested in improving the customer experience. Through the process of becoming Certified Ultimate, our [dealership] environment has become more safe, organized and customer focused.”

About Hino: Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, assembles, sells, and services the most environmentally friendly lineup of Class 4-7 conventional and cab-over commercial trucks in the United States. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino boasts a network of over 200 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in customer service and support. Hino Trucks is the premier medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers a fully connected vehicle with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability, and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. For more information, visit our internet home page at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

