High-performance technology at the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant: Production of three new Mercedes-AMG GT sports cars started

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen has officially started the production of three new AMG GT models (Mercedes-AMG GT R fuel consumption combined: 11,4 l /100km; combined CO2 emissions: 259 g/km; Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster fuel consumption combined: 9,6-9,4 l/100km; combined CO2 emissions 224-219 g/km; Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster fuel consumption combined 11,4 l/100km; combined CO2 emissions 259 g/km). “With three exciting and highly dynamic models, we are strengthening the Sindelfingen plant as a production location for sports cars in our global network,” says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisonal Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain Management. “In our plants, we are able to meet our customers’ demand flexibly, efficiently and in top quality on a world-class level, both in the large and small series production. In the manufactory in Sindelfingen, we count on our experienced employees, who are skilled in complex tasks and work with sophisticated craftsmanship.”

Together with the two roadsters, the AMG GT R is produced in a handcrafted manner in Sindelfingen. In every vehicle, high-performance technology is finely crafted by experienced specialists. In the assembly process, baskets containing the precise components of the individual vehicle are delivered to the highly flexible assembly line.

“With the new AMG GT R and the two roadster variants of the GT family, the production of these extraordinary vehicles has now started at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen. The team produces what has been completely self-developed in Affalterbach in an equally highly motivated manner and in top quality. Therefore, I’ d like to thank them for their passionate and accurate work with the GT sports car series at the Sindelfingen plant,” says Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

The vehicle set-up at the Sindelfingen plant is carried out entirely manually and begins when the body is removed from the paint shop. Both the glass carbon roof and the fabric roof are mounted with the highest precision in the same station. During the stage of the so-called “wedding”, the drive train is manually attached to the car body. Due to the complex design of the powertrain, ten employees are simultaneously deployed, bringing together the preassembled individual components hand-in-hand, at the right time and in top quality. Once the vehicle has been put into service, each vehicle undergoes a dynamic test-drive at the Sindelfingen in-house track.

“With the production start of the three new AMG top athletes, the Sindelfingen plant is developing its competence in the high-performance segment of the upper and luxury class,” says Michael Bauer, Plant Manager of the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant. “The cooperation with Affalterbach works very well. We in Sindelfingen are proving once again that we can not only handle large-scale, but also small-scale production – a top performance of the team.”

The new models will be launched in spring 2017.

