Henkel appoints Rahmyn Kress as Chief Digital Officer

Henkel has named Rahmyn Kress as Chief Digital Officer to accelerate Henkel’s digital activities. He will report directly to Henkel CEO Hans Van Bylen. Rahmyn Kress will join Henkel in the second quarter to steer and coordinate the digital activities across all business units. As Chief Digital Officer, he will focus on driving digital scale, building digital capabilities and leading digital projects across the entire company.

Henkel has defined “Accelerate Digitalization” as one of its strategic priorities through to 2020 and beyond, aiming to successfully grow its business, strengthen the relationships with its customers and consumers, optimize its processes and advance digitalization across the entire company. “We are pleased that Rahmyn Kress will join our global team. His knowledge and skills will help us to further accelerate our digital strategy”, said Henkel CEO Hans Van Bylen. “This appointment marks another step in implementing our strategic priorities for Henkel through to 2020 and beyond.”

Rahmyn Kress holds a PhD in Finance Management and Organizational Behavior as well as a master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA). He has more than 25 years of professional experience in developing and implementing digital strategies. He gained extensive international expertise across different industries. Prior to his new role at Henkel, he has been with Accenture since 2010, where he held several executive roles from being the CEO & President of an Accenture digital subsidiary in digital supply chain, Managing Director, Telecom, Media & Technology and most recently as Managing Director of Accenture Technology Ecosystems & Ventures in Europe. Prior to this, he was the Senior Vice President of Physical and Digital Operations at Universal Music Group.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.