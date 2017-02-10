A helping hand for business owners from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Running vehicles for your business – whether you have five or five hundred vans – is complex and, if not done well, expensive too. As part of its ‘Working With You’ commitment, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has a suite of measures to support van users and simplify the entire vehicle purchase and ownership journey. One of these is having a professional Business Development Manager (BDM) in each of its 72 Van Centres, someone on hand to help those buying and managing vehicles, so they can concentrate on running their businesses.

Introduced to provide assistance to local business owners, the BDMs not only help to process any sale on behalf of the customer, but also advise on which vehicle is right for their business needs, as well as deliver help on choosing the most cost effective finance package and aftersales support. Over the last twelve months Volkswagen has made a number of significant changes to the way the BDMs operate, as well as introducing new technology to help streamline the processes.

Business Development Managers spend a great deal of time on the road assisting businesses with their vehicle purchase requirements. This one-to-one service allows business owners to carry on running their businesses and often mean they don’t even have to leave their premises during the process.

Andrea Rigby Carnell, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Business Development Manager for Breeze Motor Group in Southampton, explains how the BDMs help businesses: “Since joining Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in 2015, the business has made significant changes in the way in which the BDMs operate and the technology we have available. Our aim is to help make the sales process as easy as possible for our clients.

“Working hand-in-hand with customers we guide them through the sale process and undertake all of the leg work so that they don’t have to. We make sure that the exact fleet needs of each customer are met and ensure that they not only purchase the right vehicles, but also that they are doing it in the most cost effective way. By regularly visiting the customer, we eliminate the need for them to take time away from work to visit a Van Centre, which allows them to concentrate on running their business. Our step-by-step support also provides assistance on choosing the right finance and delivering assistance regarding specialist conversion requirement as well.”

The role of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle BDM doesn’t stop when the sale is made; each BDM will continue to liaise with customers to ensure their ongoing needs are met and future requirements are fulfilled. This includes discussing ongoing downtime management or helping with de-fleeting when the time comes.

To find your nearest Van Centre and contact your local Business Development Manager, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

