HELLA recruits two more managers

With HELLA enjoying a period of rapid growth, its workforce has had to increase to accommodate for the new business won. Bryan Knott and Mark Adams have both had extensive and varied careers in the aftermarket and bring a wealth of knowledge with them that will benefit HELLA as they join the team.

Bryan Knott has worked in the industry for more than 30 years and is a well-respected member of the aftermarket, after having central roles with several blue chip manufacturing companies. As an endorsement of HELLA’s market leading position, Bryan is continuing his progression by returning to the company in a new position as head of commercial vehicle, a particular area of specialism for the business.

Mark Adams joins HELLA after being the UK and Ireland sales manager for Trico Europe. Appointed head of product management, Mark has been in the aftermarket for many years and brings with him considerable knowledge and experience across many product sectors.

On his new appointment, Mark said: “I am delighted to be joining such a global and well known company like HELLA as they are continuing to develop the brand and are enjoying significant growth at this time, so I’m really looking forward to the exciting challenges ahead!”

