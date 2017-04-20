Heavily-equipped Chery vehicle glitters in 2017 Shanghai Auto Show boasting six highlights for future

Along with the opening of the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show in the global largest exposition complex in China on Apr. 19, Chery glitters in the show in the spirit of “Endless splendidness, leader in future” with its nine new models of Arrizo, Tiggo and new energy models, 14 cars, as well as two powertrains. Concerning luxurious vehicles, the new generation Tiggo 5 globally launched first timeand the “Tiggo Coupe concept SUV” expressing the manufacturing ideas for future is really a focus of eyes attraction.

Chery has shown the core technology results and brand achievements obtained over the past two decades in all directions and at multi-levels, due to the brand event of the “Chery’s Night” on the eve of Shanghai Auto Show as well as the show. On the media day, the press conference at the booth of Chery has attracted hundreds of media’s attention.

As for the lineup on site and the contents released, at least six highlights could be enjoyed by media and viewers:

Highlight 1: The firstly worldwide launched new-generation Tiggo 5 is the mass-produced model based on he concept vehicle ?. Developed on the basis of the professional platform T1X, the car embodies the latest top technical level of Chery. The model will be launched in the second half year in China and the overseas market in succession.

Highlight 2: The Tiggo coupe concept SUV firstly stuns the market, which comprehensively embodies the core philosophy and values of the Chery.

Highlight 3: The two major 2.0 products of Tiggo 7 and Arrizo 5 have realized the new upgrade of powertrain.

Highlight 4: As the self-developed high-end petrol engine with light hybrid system, the E4T15C+ 48V powertrain features the advanced technologies such as higher idling start-stop, sliding energy collection and human-machine interaction intelligence.

Highlight 5: An overall demonstration for the achievements of Chery’s new energy technology including three new energy vehicles and one new energy powertrain.

Highlight 6: Over 200 overseas dealer representatives and nearly 30 mainstream media around the world will flood into the booth of Chery in the Show to experience the technical achievements of Chery and Chery has a constantly-larger influence in its overseas market as well as a growing “friend circle”.

A technical Chery: supported by platform technique, helped by intelligent networking, upgraded in its 2.0 product series

The firstly-launched new-generation Tiggo 5 globally overshines all the Chery vehicles in this show. It’s the second model created by Chery through forward development and relying on the SUV specialized platform and the platform for T1X. As a mass-produced model of the concept β of Chery, the new-generation Tiggo 5 is designed by the international team of CTCS, which inherits the design philosophy “life in motion” of Chery and mirrors the elements of younger, fashionable and dynamics in the aspects of modelling, appearance and interior trimming design. Thanks to the black technologies adopted by Chery such as the latest generation intelligent internetworking technology and intelligent voice recognition technology, an up-to-date level of Chery has been reflected.

Apart from the new Tiggo 5 coming soon, the show will see all the products of the two series of Arrizo and Tiggo totally upgraded in the three core techniques on platform, dynamic (including new energy) and intelligent networking.

As for platform technology, currently Chery is the sole Chinese car marker possessing “double platforms “products. The T1X platform in producing Tiggo 7 is a specialized SUV platform developed by the “Great Chery” international R&D team, combining with the technologies of Jaguar, Land Rover and Qoros, as well as the first Chinese domestic self-developed platform for mass-produced model, which features leading, pioneering and strategic superiorities. However, the M1X platform is the first sedan platform forward developed by Chery, which will support the development and production of Chery’s A and A+ class sedan in the years ahead. Moreover, it will prolong its support for the lineup of 7-seat MPV, hybrid and EV etc. In future, Chery will continue to launch two platforms of A3X and M3X in forming a “platform matrix”.

The innovative strength in engine technology is always the “outstanding technique” of Chery. Thanks to the R&D over many years, Chery has enjoyed its engine brand ACTECO. It has established a completed dynamic technology development system from the first generation to the third one. One after another, six engines had been awarded as “China’s Top 10 Engines”, which becomes a brand leader in the industry.

Chery has presented two powertrains of E4T15C + 48V and EV respectively. The first one is the traditional power engine self-developed by Chery, equipped with light hybrid powertrain. It’s characterized by higher idling start-stop, gliding energy collection, intelligent human-machine interaction,individually settings as well as quickly serving multiple vehicle platforms. The overall technical property has reached international advanced standard. The other EV powertrain is the second-generation new energy power product by self-developed and upgraded based on the first-generation product. Adopting the 90KW PMSM and 49-Kilowatt high performance ternary lithium battery, the engine is highly praised by its strong power, saving energy and environment protection.

In respect of the intelligent networking technology in leading the development of vehicle, Chery is currently sparing no efforts in developing the next-generation autopilot technology and the intelligent networking technology backed by the “black technology” such as the over-the-horizon-detection V2X techniques (a joint name for the vehicle-vehicle, vehicle-traffic facility and vehicle-human communication), eyeball tracking, facial recognition and AR, based on its self-driving car and the intelligent networking techniques like the vehicle-mounted networking developed successively before. Thus, Chery will build a new ecology of intelligent moving and travel centering on the experience of users. The “black technology”, according to the plan, will be gradually applied to the products of Chery before 2020 through mass production.

Quality Chery: a leading self-developed property comparable to JV

Chery aims to become a time-honored car manufacturer contesting with foreign brands in the market across the world through the content-based development in upgraded quality and brands. All the 2.0 series of products of Chery in the show all passed the C-NCAP-a five-star level safety collision standard. Among, Arrizo 5 tops all the sedans in China’s branded cars of A segment with a mark of 56.24 since the implementation of the new standard C-NCAP in 2015. Tiggo 7 has conducted a world’s first “public chain rear-end collision test”, the results show it far exceeds the standards.

Excellent quality comes from system assurance. Now, Chery has set up a complete set of flawless system flow, built an integrated double matrix development management mode between the “ten specialized lines “and the “five product lines”, formed a “V” flow for the development of vehicle and implemented a globally integrated CPS and TPM, which lays a foundation for manufacturing high quality products and establishing superior brand.

Concerning design quality, Chery follows the idea of “life in motion”. The models like Tiggo 7 and new-generation Tiggo 5 and so on have fully absorbed younger style and won international prizes many times. Among, the TX concept vehicle-the proto type of Tiggo 7 ever got the solo design awarded of Geneva auto show in 2012. This march also witnessed the car Tiggo 7 receiving the “2016 Annual Best Mass-produced Vehicle prize of China” awarded by CARSTYLING-a world top car modelling design magazine due to the outstanding appearance quality, which demonstrates a new realm of the original design for self-developed brands.

Thanks to its excellent product quality and performance, the new-generation products of Chery have been highly recognized by the market. Presently, the sales volume of the 2.0 products such as Arrizo 5 and Tiggo 7 have accounted for 69% of the total.

International Chery: aims to become a mobile name card of China through improved brand

During the period of the show, over 200 overseas distributors and nearly 30 mainstream media around the world will flood into the booth of Chery in the show to experience the technical achievements of Chery. In addition, along with the establishment of constantly-increased overseas bases forChery, more and more foreigners have been recruited by the group to be its senior executives and R&D group. It’s just an obvious character for a trans-national enterprise.

The goal of Chery is to become an international corporation with global competiveness. So, the deep promotion for international process has become one of the significant strategy to realize the goal. Besides boosting it’s system construction and technical accumulation, Chery fully integrates global resources and realizes an innovative joint venture mode through the coordinated development of the three main brands of Chery, Qoros, Chery+Jugular+Land Rover, which has built a global R&D system under the pattern of “Great Chery”.

Along with the constantly-exploited overseas market and an increased global standard, Chery has hold the first place of China in exporting cars for 14 years in a row. The first quarter of the year has seen an export of Chery vehicles of 24160, up 15.6% year on year. The new-generation product like Arrizo 5 has realized a common debut globally, which has become the main force in Chery’s export. As a result, the brand premium price of Chery in overseas market has been lifted obviously. This first quarter has witnessed a growth rate of 38% in export and the unit price in export has increased by 24%.

Along with the international strategy from “going out” to “going up”, Chery’ has entered a new stage concerning its overseas brands construction. Thanks to its innovative marketing modes such as sponsoring Chile National Football Team, Argentine Football League, supporting Iranian sports undertakings and providing disaster relief for the earthquake areas in Haiti, Chile and Ecuador in first time, Chery is seeing a growing “friend circle” in overseas market. In the enterprise survey for the “Best overseas Image” sponsored by the State Council Information office, Chery has ranked the first in China manufacturing for two years in a row and has become a “mobile name card” of China’s industry in overseas market.

According to the overview for the booth of Chery in the show, Chery comprehensively embodies its achievements and accumulation over the past two decades in technology, quality and internalization and the like, with the 2.0 new-generation products equipped with all-new engine, platform technology, core powertrain, new energy technology and intelligent technology etc. In future, Chery will persist in the enterprise vision of “originally build a superior brand”, constantly integrate global resources with innovative thinking, lift brand competitiveness and strive for the strategic objectives to ultimately building a world-class brand of China.

