Hat-trick of trophies for Volkswagen at 2017 Business Van Awards

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has scored its second hat-trick in two days, having claimed a further three trophies at the 2017 Business Van Awards earlier today. The Transporter was named ‘Best Large Trades Van’, the Transporter Kombi took the honours for ‘Best Crew Van’ for the third year running, and the Transporter was named overall Business Van of the Year.

The Transporter is renowned for its reliability, excellent build quality and efficient engines, all of which were factors in the judges’ decisions. The Business Van judges were also impressed with its size and notable load capacity, making it the ideal vehicle to claim the accolades.

Equally as impressive was the Transporter Kombi, awarded ‘Best Crew Van’ for the third year in a row. Business Van judges noted its fresh design, host of engineering and safety features and all-new infotainment system key.

The sixth generation Transporter is available as a panel van, kombi, shuttle or Caravelle, as well as with chassis cab and dropside variants. It also comes with a comprehensive list of safety equipment, including Driver Alert and Automatic Post Collision Braking Systems.

Ralph Morton, editorial director of Business Vans, said: “The Transporter once again has shown itself to be a consistently formidable vehicle and proved to be the ideal choice for tradesmen to use across the country to progress their businesses.”

He continued: “The Transporter Kombi also remains an essential vehicle for small business and trade needs. Doubling as a dual-use vehicle, it is utilised as a working van during the day, but can accommodate the family at the weekend due to its extra seating practicality with sliding rear windows, leaving owners in the comfortable position of not needing an additional vehicle.

“The Transporter won our first Business Van of the Year Award in 2014, and the new sixth-generation version continues in the same vein. For those in the trades and small businesses, the Transporter really is an iconic van.”

Head of fleet at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Chris Black, collected the awards for the brand and said: “This is a fantastic result which builds on what has been another fantastic year for the Transporter. Backed up by our Working With You promise and fleet aftersales support, we’re really proud of the van and all it has to offer.”

For more information on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.