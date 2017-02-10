HARMAN’s Automotive Cybersecurity solution ECUSHIELD named Edison Awards Winner

HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated (NYSE: HAR), the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, has been named a 2017 Award Winner by the internationally-renowned Edison Awards. Inspired by Thomas Edison’s persistence and inventiveness, the distinguished awards recognizing innovation, creativity and ingenuity in the global economy, will be presented on 20 April 2017 at the Edison Awards Annual Gala Event, held in New York City, USA.

HARMAN’s end-to-end telematics cybersecurity solution for connected and autonomous cars, is comprised of three products: the innovative ECUSHIELD for in-vehicle detection and mitigation; TCUSHIELD for secure communication with the Internet; and the recently-launched Alerts Monitor for incident management and remote over-the-air software updates. The end-to-end telematics cybersecurity solution safeguards, alerts and protects against out-of-bounds attacks such as those exploiting cellular channels and provides unprecedented levels of prevention against vehicle cyber-attacks.

“It’s exciting to see companies like HARMAN continuing Thomas Edison’s legacy of challenging conventional thinking,” says Frank Bonafilia, Edison Awards’ executive director. “Edison Awards recognizes the game-changing products and services, and the teams that brought them to consumers.”

“Automotive cybersecurity is an increasingly critical piece in enabling connectivity and autonomous driving. HARMAN is proud to be leading the industry with the most innovative and reliable products that are being recognized beyond the sector,” says Saar Dickman, Vice President, Automotive Cyber Security at HARMAN. “To be the only automotive cyber security vendor to become a 2017 Edison Awards Winner is a great privilege and is a testament to our innovative portfolio and product roadmap in keeping passengers and vehicles protected from car hacking.”

HARMAN’s telematics security solution has been reviewed by a panel of over 3,000 senior business executives, scientists, academics, and other industry experts, along with the Edison Awards Steering Committee and Nominations Review Committee to reach its Award status.

