HARMAN to Demonstrate Cybersecurity Detection & Visibility System with IBM at TU-Automotive

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced it is working with IBM Security to bring world-class security analytics to OEMs. At the TU-Automotive show in Detroit, on June 7-8, 2017, the companies will demonstrate how HARMAN’s cybersecurity suite can be integrated with the IBM QRadar security intelligence platform.

The integration brings together the extensive capabilities of both parties to offer automakers on-board detection and mitigation of a range of security events and threats together with a robust backend analysis and forensic system.

During the event HARMAN and IBM will highlight how the integration between their respective offerings can help address a diverse range of cyber threats such as ransomware, SMS spoofing, compromised dongle and multi-step wireless attacks, as well as enabling a vehicle manufacturer to manage and resolve the threats across all susceptible vehicles.

HARMAN’s proven suite of on-board vehicle security agents, including the award-winning ECUSHIELD, providing in-vehicle protection and TCUSHIELD, a telematics security product, will share data and events with IBM QRadar – the world’s leading Security Information and Events Management (SIEM) platform. Combining these elements can provide OEMs with significantly enhanced intelligence and control of their vehicles’ cybersecurity protection.

“This integration will offer global automakers a true end-to-end solution, combining the ability to minimize potential attacks on a vehicle, with a scalable method of providing a broad visibility to the OEM across its entire fleet of vehicles,” says Yuval Weisglass, HARMAN’s Sr. Director for R&D, Automotive Cybersecurity. “Sharing critical security information across the fleet in a robust, secure and controlled manner along with advanced analysis and forensic capabilities is what the OEMs are seeking, and is key to addressing a broad range of cybersecurity and related events.”

This specific technology is already attracting a rising number of OEMs to specify ECUSHIELD and TCUSHIELD products as the industry prepares for the number of connected cars to top a quarter of a billion by 2020.

“Safety, security, and data privacy will be the market differentiators for connected and autonomous vehicles,” said Jason Corbin, Vice President of Strategy and Offering Management, IBM Security. “We see Vehicle Security Operations Centers emerging as the centralized hub that OEMs and fleet owners will use to help secure vehicles and their data. Working with HARMAN takes an important first step in that vision providing OEMs the same level of security intelligence currently being used to defend the world’s largest banks, retailers and healthcare organizations.”

“HARMAN’s leading position in the development of cybersecurity technologies for the connected and autonomous car makes us the ideal partner to support the OEMs,” added Yuval Weisglass. “Working with trusted brands such as IBM ensures we can extend that security beyond the car itself.”

