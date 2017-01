HARMAN (NYSE:HAR), the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, declared a cash dividend on January 26, 2017 of $0.35 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The quarterly dividend will be paid on February 22, 2017 to each stockholder of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2017.

