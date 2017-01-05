Guide to the automotive world in 2017 – Automotive World report

The ‘Guide to the automotive world in 2017‘, an exclusive report published by Automotive World, is available to download from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

2017 promises to be a turbulent year for automotive industry stakeholders. Decisions taken in 2016 will take effect in 2017, and the impact of these changes is likely to shape business in general and the automotive industry in particular for decades to come.

Through exclusive interviews with and articles by analysts and automotive industry representatives, this annual publication highlights the opportunities and threats facing the global light vehicle and commercial vehicle sectors in 2017.

Table of contents

INFO

