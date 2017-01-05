Guide to the automotive world in 2017 – Automotive World report

The ‘Guide to the automotive world in 2017‘, an exclusive report published by Automotive World, is available to download from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.
2017 promises to be a turbulent year for automotive industry stakeholders. Decisions taken in 2016 will take effect in 2017, and the impact of these changes is likely to shape business in general and the automotive industry in particular for decades to come.
Through exclusive interviews with and articles by analysts and automotive industry representatives, this annual publication highlights the opportunities and threats facing the global light vehicle and commercial vehicle sectors in 2017.
Table of contents
- Foreword by Martin Kahl, Editor, Automotive World
- Calendar of global automotive industry events
- Auto industry stakeholders: are you ready for 2017?
- New sources of disruption ahead for the global auto industry
- Caution and vigilance essential in the global truck market of 2017
- Trump wildcard casts shade on US LV market in 2017
- US HD truck market slowdown to continue in 2017 – ACT Research
- North American auto suppliers brace for a difficult 2017
- European auto suppliers call for smarter regulation in 2017
- South Korea’s auto market in 2017: continued weak growth, says S&P
- Uncertainty in 2017 tempers potential for LV sales growth in EMEA
- Singapore slowdown makes way for other ASEAN auto industry stars
- Challenges for European OEMs in 2017 and beyond
- Interview: Erik Jonnaert, Secretary General, European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA)
- Critical but stable: 2017 could see the start of Brazil’s slow recovery
- Demonetisation won’t derail India’s auto industry success story in 2017
- Japan’s auto industry needs Olympian effort to return to former glory
- Affordable auto financing essential for OEM success in Africa
- Slower growth and uncertainty ahead for China in 2017
- Gov’t support in 2017 essential for the future of S. Africa’s auto industry
- Russian vehicle market in 2017 hinges on oil price performance
- S. America’s auto industry in 2017: Chile, Columbia and Peru looking good
