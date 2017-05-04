Groupe Renault UK ranked in top 50 UK’s Best Workplaces list

Groupe Renault UK was named by Great Place to Work® as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ in the Medium category (organisations with 50-499 employees) in the annual Best Workplaces™ ranking announced yesterday.

With a top 50 ranking, this is the first time Groupe Renault UK has entered the awards which recognises the French brand as having a highly trusted and engaged workforce – a key driving force behind Groupe Renault UK’s employees.

Staff named friendly colleagues, a calm atmosphere and transparency between managers and their peers amongst the reasons why they thought Groupe Renault UK is a Great Place to Work®. Schemes such as a flexible benefits system, which ensures all employees have the choice of the benefits that work best for them, flexible working hours and a recently refurbished modern Head Office environment were all also identified by staff in the survey.

Sian Vernon, Director of Human Resources, Groupe Renault UK and Ireland, said: “The working culture here at Groupe Renault UK is all based around empowering our employees – they know that the entire business values their opinions and we encourage them to share feedback on all parts of the business whenever necessary. We encourage the office be a friendly and calm place to come to work everyday – our employees demonstrate this as there’s a real team comradery here. We always endeavour to make the company a fun and creative environment to work in, creating the foundation for our Best Workplace culture. I’d like to thank all our staff for their role in achieving this recognition.”

Tom O’Byrne, Great Place to Work® CEO said: ‘We are delighted to see Groupe Renault UK on our Best Workplaces™ list this year. It is a validation of the strength of their leadership and their commitment to creating the kind of culture which attracts and retains the best talent and where people have pride in what they do and want to do their best. The hallmark of a great workplace like Groupe Renault UK is that their policies and practices are designed around the employee; this employee focus helps attract and retain the talent essential for driving and sustaining competitive performance. It is no coincidence that high trust organisations like Groupe Renault UK also tend to perform better than their peers.’

The methodology behind the ranking is one of the most rigorous available and uniquely comprises both an employee survey and an audit into the organisation’s management and HR practices. The award recognises the strength of Groupe Renault’s leadership and the range of innovative, creative and effective HR policies, which creates the brand’s successful workplace culture.

