Groupe Renault senior management appointments

Groupe Renault today announced senior management appointments and new members of the Renault Management Committee (CDR).

As of April 1st 2017, Philippe Guérin Boutaud is appointed member of the Renault Management Committee and Senior Vice President, Renault Quality and Total Customer Satisfaction deputy head and Manufacturing quality.

As of April 1st 2017, Gianluca De Ficchy is appointed member of the Renault Management Committee. He keeps his role as Senior Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of RCI Banque and Services.

As of April 1st 2017, Ali Kassai is appointed member of the Renault Management Committee. He keeps his role as Senior Vice President, Product Planning.

As of April 1st 2017, Ashwani Gupta is appointed member of the Renault Management Committee and Alliance Senior Vice President, Renault – Nissan Light Commercial Vehicles BU.

Philippe Guérin-Boutaud is born in 1965. He earned engineering degrees from École Centrale de Paris in 1987 and additionally obtained a Master of Science in Mechanical Dynamic Systems Modeling. He joined Renault SA in 1989 and served in various domains such as vehicle performance evaluation, vehicle design, vehicle packaging and manufacturing engineering. In 2002, he has been appointed Manufacturing Engineering General Manager in Valladolid Plant. In 2006, he was assigned Architecture and Trim & Chassis Engineering Vice President at Renault Technocentre. In 2010, he moved to Korea where he served as Renault Samsung Motors Engineering EVP. In 2012, Philippe Guérin-Boutaud has been appointed Global Program Director for Nissan B-Platform (B-Upper segment, C-Hatch, C-Sedan) and for Japanese Kei-car programs and moved to Japan. In 2014, he was appointed Nissan Corporate Vice President in charge of the Global Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Business Unit. Responsible for all activities from product & engineering to sales & marketing, he developed strong sales momentum launching new award-winning Pick-Ups Navara and Titan, deepening cooperation with Renault, developing new partnerships and triplicating the contribution to Nissan profit. As of April 1st 2017, he is appointed SVP, Renault Quality and Total Customer Satisfaction deputy head and Manufacturing Quality and becomes member of the Renault Management Committee.

Gianluca De Ficchy is born in Italy in 1970. He holds a degree in Economics from Luiss University in Rome. He started his career in 1994 at Ernst & Young, before joining the Renault Group in 2001 as Chief Financial Officer of RCI Banque Italy. In 2004, he was promoted Director Planning & Financial Control at RCI Banque. In 2007 he joined FGA Capital, a Joint-Venture between Crédit Agricole and Fiat S.p.A as Foreign Markets Director and became Chief Executive Officer and General Manager in 2013. As of October 1st, 2014, Gianluca De Ficchy is appointed CEO RCI Banque. As of April 25th 2016, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of DIAC S.A. As of April 1st 2017, Gianluca De Ficchy is appointed member of the Renault Management Committee and keeps his role as SVP, Chief Executive Officer of RCI Banque.

Ali Kassai is born in 1962. He is an engineer who studied at INSA-Lyon and holds a doctorate in turbomechanical vibrations. He began his career at Renault in 1990 as an acoustics research engineer. In 1992 he joined the Transmissions Department as head of the research unit in charge of clutches and gearbox housing. In 2002, he left engineering to move to the Product Planning Department as head of the engines and transmissions range. In October 2008, after a cross-functional assignment in reducing powertrain diversity, Ali Kassai was appointed head of the B program in charge of Clio, Captur and Twingo, and managed the partnership with Daimler over the Edison Project. In February 1st 2015, he’ is appointed Vice President, Product Planning. As of April 1st, 2017, he is appointed member of the Renault Management Committee and keeps his role SVP, Product Planning.

Ashwani Gupta was born in Dehradun, India in September 1970. He is graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, India and also obtained Diploma from INSEAD school in France. He started his career in 1992 at Climate Systems India Ltd., Gallium Equipment Pvt Ltd., in India as in Engineering and Purchasing function. He joined Honda India in 1996 and moved in 1998 to Honda Motor Co, Japan as Manager in charge of Global Purchasing of Chassis parts. In 2001, he became New Model Development Head for second generation Honda City, Civic. He joined Renault in 2006 as General Manager Purchasing at Renault India in Mumbai and in 2008 moved to Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization (France) as Global Supplier Account Manager. He joined Renault Nissan B.V. in 2009 to become Deputy General Manager, Global Purchasing. In 2011, Ashwani Gupta has been appointed Global Program Director for Datsun programs at Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan). He ensured a strong profitability of the brand and led it up to launch in India, Russia, Indonesia and South Africa. In April 1st, 2014, Ashwani Gupta becomes VP, LCV. As of April 1rst, 2017 he’s appointed Alliance Senior Vice President, Renault – Nissan Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit.

