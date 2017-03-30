The Groupe PSA site in Hordain plans to keep its night shift until March 2018

To satisfy demand for the new light commercial vehicles Peugeot EXPERT et Citroën JUMPY, as well as the passenger cars Peugeot TRAVELLER and Citroën SPACETOURER, the Hordain site Works Committee has confirmed today that the night shift is to be prolonged for at least one year.

Given the situation, 70 employees are to be recruited on long-term part-time contracts (CDII) by temporary employment agencies (Adecco, Crit and Synergie) and permanent employment contracts (CDI) by the Alliance Emploi group of employers. These permanent employment contracts guarantee the employees high, long-term employability both in the Groupe PSA and in the employment area of the Hauts de France Region, the leading region in France for automobile manufacturing.

The night shift was created at end September 2016, for a provisional period of six months, to support the commercial launch of these new vehicles.

At the time, Maxime Picat, Executive Vice President, Operational Director Europe, declared: “These vehicles are enjoying very strong sales, with over 67,000 units sold since their commercial launch in mid-2016. With market share of 21.3% at end February, the Groupe PSA is leader in the segment for light commercial vehicles in Europe. These vehicles will enable the Groupe PSA to gain market share, especially in the multi-purpose and business shuttle segments.”

