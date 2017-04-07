Groupe Pigeon receives the 800,000th Trucks made at the Renault Trucks plant in Bourg-en-Bresse

On Thursday, 6 April 2017, Renault Trucks President Bruno Blin gave Thierry Pigeon, President of Groupe Pigeon, the keys to the 800,000th truck produced by the Renault Trucks plant in Bourg-en-Bresse.

This 800,000th vehicle, a C430 8×4 with a cement mixer, will join Pigeon’s fleet of 500 trucks. “Groupe Pigeon owns a number of Renault Trucks vehicles. We know that we can count on their quality, reliability, and robustness, year after year,” said Thierry Pigeon, President of the Groupe Pigeon. “We are very pleased with the fuel efficiency and technical innovations of the new Renault Trucks range, as well as their comfort and ease of use. These trucks provide our drivers with the best possible working environment.”

During the ceremony, Bruno Blin stated: “Bourg is an exceptional site. Since 1964, the plant has been making vehicles that meet the most stringent requirements from professionals such as Groupe Pigeon. And our ability to provide exactly what the market requires stems from our close relationships with our clients.” During the ceremony, Bruno Blin thanked Kertrucks, Renault Trucks dealer in Brittany, which collaborates with Groupe Pigeon.

The Renault Trucks manufacturing site in Bourg-en-Bresse was built in 1964. The site’s 1,400 employees produce 120 trucks each day for the company’s long haul, construction, and heavy construction ranges (T, C and K). Renault Trucks also has three other manufacturing sites in France: Lyon, Limoges, and Blainville-sur-Orne.

