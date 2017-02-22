Große-Loheide to head procurement at MAN Truck & Bus and Volkswagen Truck & Bus

Dirk Große-Loheide (52) will become a new Executive Board member at MAN Truck & Bus AG responsible for the commercial vehicle manufacturer’s procurement activities from March 1, 2017. He succeeds Ulf Berkenhagen, who is leaving the company. In addition to his Executive Board position at MAN Truck & Bus, the trained banker and graduate economist will also be heading procurement for the Volkswagen Truck & Bus Group which houses the Scania and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus brands alongside MAN. Große-Loheide comes from Volkswagen AG, where he was most recently Head of General Group Procurement.

Andreas Renschler, CEO of Volkswagen Truck & Bus and the member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG responsible for commercial vehicle activities says: “I am delighted to be able to welcome a highly competent and dedicated manager like Dirk Große-Loheide on board. I wish him all the best for his new role. In addition, I would like to extend my special thanks to Ulf Berkenhagen who has been instrumental in the leveraging of purchasing synergies at Volkswagen Truck & Bus. Through his outstanding work, he has contributed significantly toward us being well positioned as a Group.”

Joachim Drees, Chief Executive Officer of MAN Truck & Bus AG and MAN SE adds: “Ulf Berkenhagen has done a lot for MAN, for which I am very grateful. He has successfully shaped our procurement operations in the last few years and made a key contribution to progress at MAN Truck & Bus. I wish him all the best for the future.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.