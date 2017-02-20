Green Hills Software sponsors Connected Car Detroit

Green Hills Software has been confirmed as a co-sponsor of Connected Car Detroit, which will take place in Dearborn, Michigan on 14 March 2017. The conference brings together the stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

About Green Hills Software

Millions of vehicles contain software developed with Green Hills Software’s Automotive Platforms, which span all automotive subsystems and offer: scalable run-time environments with secure partitions, multicore virtualization, fast boot, and advanced tools that reduce costs and time-to-market. Products in our automotive platforms have achieved the highest levels of safety certifications.

For more details please see http://www.ghs.com/

To register for this event, please go to http://connectedcardetroit.com/#tile_tickets

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Connected Car Detroit brings together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44(0)

2921 286 515

