Green Hills Software announces platform for secure connected car to address critical safety and security demands

NOVI, MI — June 7, 2017 — TU-Automotive Detroit 2017, Booth #B157 — Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in high assurance operating systems and automotive security, unveiled today its Platform for Secure Connected Car, featuring the industry’s most comprehensive solution for vehicle and smart city manufacturers building vehicle-to-anything (V2X) and European car-to-anything (C2X) On-Board Units (OBU) and intelligent transportation infrastructure. Together with INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS), a Green Hills Software company, and first partners Autotalks and Commsignia, this Platform enables a clear path for OEMs and Tier 1s to immediately address the range of challenges to design, develop and deploy the most secure and efficient V2V solutions for the next generation of vehicle awareness as outlined in the US Department of Transportation (US DOT) New Proposed Rule Making (NPRM), Docket number NHTSA-2016-0126. The Green Hills Platform for Secure Connected Car is the first and only platform of its kind to incorporate security, safety and device management in one platform.

The connected car represents the next stage in the evolution of motor vehicle safety beyond what current vehicle-resident technologies like in-vehicle cameras and sensors can provide by employing omnidirectional radio signals that provide 360-degree coverage and the ability to “see” around corners and “see” through other vehicles. For the first time, unfamiliar vehicles and roadside units on untrusted public networks will be able to communicate with a vehicle’s OBU — with no human involvement — and influence life-critical decisions and vehicle actions. Whereas functionality, performance and safety have been the traditional foundation for automotive software, the connected car also demands authentication, identification and separation of critical software components running in a routinely insecure environment for the operational lifespan of the vehicle.

“Security and safety are essential for the connected car where the presence of a V2X device cannot become a new threat vector in the vehicle,” says Dan Mender, vice president, business development, Green Hills Software. “By combining proven, high performance, integrated safety and security solutions for OBU use along with mature V2X device management, OEMs and Tier 1s can deliver connected car solutions to consumers that unleash the safety-enhancement potential V2X will bring to global highways without compromise.”

The Platform for Secure Connected Car

Green Hills Software, INTEGRITY Security Services and its strategic partners Autotalks and Commsignia have developed an unmatched portfolio of integrated V2X capabilities to help speed the design innovation for the next generation of connected vehicles globally. The first instantiation of the Platform demonstrated at TU-Automotive Detroit highlights partners Autotalks and their secure V2X automotive SoC and Commsignia for complete V2X stack, extensive standards-based applications and Commsignia IEEE 1609.2 security.

INTEGRITY© RTOS – proven total reliability and separation security with unprecedented Common Criteria EAL 6+ security credentials and ISO 26262 ASIL D safety certification.

INTEGRITY Multivisor™ 64-bit Secure Virtualization – brings a decade of experience in safely and securely virtualizing guest operating systems alongside system-critical applications on a single platform.

Advanced Software Development Tools – including MULTI© IDE, Optimizing C/C++ compilers, ISO26262 ASIL C/D qualification, MISRA C Adherence Checker and other integrated tools to produce automotive-grade code that attains the highest possible execution speed. The Green Hills Probe and SuperTrace™ Probe connect MULTI to the target for board bring-up, trace debugging and multicore, multi-mode run control during debugging.

V2X OBU Security Toolkit – Through its integration with ISS and partner Commsignia, the Platform for Secure Connected Car enables the OBU to transmit and process secure messages and perform core security functions compliant to IEEE 1609.2-2016 and ETSI TS 103 097 standards. Key functionality includes:

Secure storage on the OBU of V2V, V2I, C2C, and C2I certificates

Secure boot

Software signing for secure transmissions

Over-the-air certificate top-offs over the vehicle’s lifetime

Securely maintain Credential Revocation List (CRL)

FIPS 140-2 compliant Embedded Crypto toolkit

V2X Applications – The Commsignia comprehensive portfolio of V2X applications is a flexible offering that is developed based on the specification of the ISO / ETSI / IEEE / SAE / C2C-CC communication architecture, providing a modular framework and small footprint for various resource-constrained target platforms. An example of key V2X applications are:

Left Turn Assist (LTA)

Intersection Collision Risk Warning (ICRW)

Longitudinal Collision Risk Warning (LCRW)

Cooperative Forward Collision Warning (CFCW)

Road Hazard Signaling (RHS)

Pre-Crash Sensing

Blind Spot Warning

Stop Sign Movement Assistance

Over-The-Air Service (OTA) – The Platform for Secure Connected Car incorporates the ISS Device Lifecycle Management (DLM) OTA service that securely manages connected devices anywhere in the world.

Connect worldwide over all mobile networks

Standards-based Open Mobile Alliance Device Management (OMA-DM 2.0)

- Includes latest Software Component Management Object (SCOMO)

- Includes latest Software Component Management Object (SCOMO) Web-based command center with automated REST interface

DLM OTA agent includes FIPS 140-2 embedded algorithms

Secure Credential Management System – The Platform for Secure Connected Car has been integrated and tested with the world’s first and only Security Credential Management Service from INTEGRITY Security Services. ISS is the leading authority and de facto standard for securely delivering V2X and C2X digital certificates to OBUs. The Certificate Management Service addresses the US Department of Transportation (US DOT) announcement of New Proposed Rule Making (NPRM), Docket number NHTSA-2016-0126, delivering vehicle-to-anything (V2X) and European car-to-anything (C2X) certificates to automotive and smart city product manufacturers and operators worldwide:

Provision multi-year pseudonym certificates per OBU

Establish vehicle trust

Encrypt V2X network messages

ISS offers V2X digital certificates via download at www.ghsiss.com/v2x

Integrated V2X Communications Processor – Autotalks CRATON2 product line is an automotive-grade, integrated V2X communication processor. As the successor of CRATON, it inherits the high level of performance while adding features and improving cost structure. CRATON2 provides the highest communication and safety decision reliability while minimizing the required system external components. Main Features:

Dual channel/diversity IEEE 802.11p mobility optimized modem

Concurrent 802.11p and WLAN (802.11a/b/g/n/ac at 2.4Ghz/5Ghz) connectivity

Line-rate ECDSA and V2X-embedded HSM (Hardware Security Module)

Integrated single or dual core ARM Cortex A7 application CPU

Rich array of interfaces, including USB 2.0, Ethernet 10/100/1000 AVB

AEC Q-100 grade 2 (-40 to +105°C)

Provided with pre-integrated SW

Isolating Critical Tasks – For more than 20 years, the INTEGRITY real-time operating system architecture has been the trusted run-time foundation for life-critical embedded systems â€“ flying aircraft, controlling surgical devices and managing automotive safety functions. It is the only RTOS architecture certified at Common Criteria EAL 6+, High Robustness, Separation Kernel Protection Profile, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. In an OBU, this means highly critical software functions can be securely isolated from less critical application software, thus protecting it from errant or malicious code and bad external agents. This capability helps ensure that V2X Basic Safety Messages (BSMs) are protected against malicious attack or behavior.

Ecosystem of Pioneering Connected Car Partners

The Platform for Secure Connected Car from Green Hills integrates with OBU hardware and software solutions from leading partners. At TU-Automotive Detroit 2017, Green Hills Software is demonstrating the platform featuring the Autotalks CRATON2 V2X communication processor and Commsignia V2X Communication Stack, Commsignia V2X Security Stack (IEEE 1609.2-2016 and ETSI TS 103 097) and V2X Applications in booth B157.

“Safety domain separation is mandatory for V2X security and reliability so that we can save human lives now,” says Yaniv Sulkes, Autotalks’ vice president, business development and marketing in North America and Europe. “At Autotalks, we understand that safety and security of V2X are the most important factors. For this reason, we designed our 2nd generation chipset to be the most secure in the market today with multiple defense layers, cryptographic-agility, secure storage and verification of all messages. When combined with Green Hills high assurance operating system technology and know-how, end customers can develop the most secure OBU possible.”

“Providing end-to-end data security is crucial for the mass adoption of connected cars,” commented Laszlo Virag, CTO, Commsignia Inc. “Following our successful integration on the Autotalks CRATON2 communication processor, this new platform using the Green Hills secure real-time operating system together with Commsignia’s V2X Communications and Security stack supporting V2X Safety and Efficiency applications provide a robust and secure end-to-end solution for connected cars.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.