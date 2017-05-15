Great Wall Motor listed TOP50 of 2017 Best China Brands

On April 26, Interbrand, a brand consulting company, released the “2017 Best China Brands” in Shanghai. There are 50 companies being listed as the most valuable brands in China. Great Wall Motor is listed in the TOP50 of 2017 Best China Brands together with brands including Tencent, Alibaba, China Construction Bank, China Mobile and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and ranks the 43rd.

Interbrand, the largest brand consulting company in the world, has taken the initiative in studying brand value in the industry since 1988. As the first brand value evaluation system passing the ISO10668 International Certification, the “Best Global Brands” issued by Interbrand is selected by the Financial Times as one of the three lists mostly valued by CEOs. In 2017, Great Wall Motor will launch Haval H6 Coupe with red logo, brand new Haval H6 and QREV based on the globalized R & D platform. The first model of the new brand WEY will be launched in the first half year of 2017, while another two models in the second half. Great Wall Motor, with more comprehensive product series being launched, strives to extend market scale and realize the yearly sales goal of 1.25 million units.

