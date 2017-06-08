Goodyear to present at Citi Industrials Conference

AKRON, Ohio, June 7, 2017 – The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today said it will webcast its presentation at the Citi 2017 Industrials Conference in Boston on June 14, 2017.

Laura K. Thompson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a business overview and discuss the company’s strategies for approximately 40 minutes. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at 10:15 a.m. on the company’s investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Prior to the commencement of the webcast, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on the website.

